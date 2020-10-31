Watch at 6pm: Halloween Live with Cabin Radio!

We know it’s a tricky year for trick-or-treating so, if you’re having to keep your distance, join us for our annual Halloween live show.

In our most ambitious Halloween broadcast yet, we’ll have two teams scouring Yellowknife for the best decorations and the most outrageous outfits. (Head to Facebook to watch from 6pm MT. You don’t need a Facebook account to see it.)

We’ll be taking care to respect social distancing and other pandemic measures, while still trying to bring you a sense of the Halloween fun that we’re all craving in the middle of Covid-19.

Join Ollie in the studio and eight Cabin Radio broadcasters out and about: Jesse Wheeler, Scott Letkeman, AJ Goodwin, Sarah Pruys, Emily Blake, Shannon Moore, Sarah Sibley, and Meaghan Brackenbury.

Plus, send us your photos and videos of great costumes, wonder pumpkins, and stunning displays, and we’ll get them on the air!

To get you in the Halloween spirit, here are our video highlights from 2018 and 2019.

We’ll see you tonight. The broadcast begins at 6pm MT and is expected to last for at least one hour.