Major crimes unit investigating Yellowknife death

An RCMP major crimes unit is investigating a suspicious death in Yellowknife in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police provided few details about the incident, which took place in the city’s downtown area. A young, Indigenous woman is understood to have passed away.

“A person was located on scene with significant injuries. The person was later pronounced deceased,” police said in a statement on Saturday afternoon.

RCMP said a second person had injuries that weren’t life-threatening from the same incident.

The identities of those involved have not been made public.

NWT RCMP’s major crimes unit is leading the investigation with help from “numerous support units,” police said, as well as the NWT coroner’s office.

“No arrests have been made. However, police believe this is not a random incident and there is no risk to the general public at this time as a result of this incident,” said RCMP.