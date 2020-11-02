Nominations open for elections in 10 NWT hamlets

Nominations opened on Monday for elections coming up in 10 NWT communities on December 14.

Elections will take place next month in the hamlets of Aklavik, Enterprise, Fort Liard, Fort McPherson, Fort Resolution, Paulatuk, Sachs Harbour, Tuktoyatuk, Tulita, and Ulukhaktok.

Those looking to declare their candidacy must do so between November 2 to November 16.

A full calendar of dates to remember throughout the election season is listed on the Department of Municipal and Community Affairs’ website.