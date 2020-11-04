Yellowknifer wins $13K on Sport Select ticket

Yellowknifer Darcy Blampied has won $12,940 after correctly predicting the results of 13 NFL games on a Sport Select pools lottery ticket.

Blampied bought the ticket on October 4 from the Village Reddi Mart in Yellowknife, the Western Canada Lottery Corporation said in a news release on Wednesday.

He told the corporation almost lost track of how many games he’d correctly predicted as he got caught up in the excitement.

“I just thought ‘Wow, there’s too many winners!’” Blampied said when he claimed his prize in late October.

He doesn’t have any specific plans for his winnings, the corporation said.

The corporation says it publishes news releases about winners to preserve the integrity of its games and demonstrate that real people win.