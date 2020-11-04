Photos: Yellowknife’s best 2020 pumpkin creations

While Halloween on Saturday may have marked the end of the spooky season, that hasn’t stopped Yellowknife celebrating all things strange and scary with the return of Pumpkin Lane.

An array of orange masterpieces lined the walkway at the city’s Somba K’e Civic Plaza from Sunday to Tuesday. Pumpkin Lane is Yellowknife’s annual home for retired pumpkins, where residents can drop off their designs for public viewing.

From skeletons to Superman, bears to Baby Yoda, jack-o-lanterns to the Joker, Yellowknifers once again showcased their ingenuity with little more than a knife and spoon.

Cabin Radio took a stroll down Pumpkin Lane to highlight some of this year’s best creations.

All photos on this page by Meaghan Brackenbury.

Pumpkins lining the walkway in Yellowknife’s Somba K’e Civic Plaza.

Spectators take a walk down the Lane.

An assortment of menacing jack-o-lanterns.

This ghost-like witch casts a spell on Yellowknifers.

The pumpkin on the right embodies the phrase “starry-eyed.”

One of the larger pumpkins to make an appearance, this gourd required some reinforcement to keep it standing.

Friendly ghosts greet guests as they tour down the walkway.

An eerily life-like pumpkin rendition of The Joker, notorious nemesis to Gotham City and the caped crusader himself, Batman.

Luckily, Superman was there to keep an eye (and his lasers) on the Joker for Batman.

The designer of this pumpkin decided carving was overrated, choosing instead a written approach.

Jack Skellington and Sally from A Nightmare Before Christmas made an appearance.

This pumpkin has had an unfortunate accident – someone get it some Gravol.

Another pumpkin escaped the fate that was “carved out” for so many others.

An eagle catches a fish, fresh from northern waters.

This little spectator has the right idea, bundled up in a toboggan.

This skeleton is simply “on fire.”