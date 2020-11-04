YK1 makes school gyms available to the public

Yellowknife’s YK1 school district says its school gymnasiums will be once again available to the public from Saturday, November 7.

Superintendent Ed Lippert said there would be mandatory cleaning between bookings, limits on numbers inside the gym at once, and record-keeping for contact tracing purposes.

Gyms at the NJ Macpherson, Range Lake North, Mildred Hall, William McDonald, and Sir John Franklin schools have all been made available seven days a week.

“Exact schedules and expectations have already been communicated to user groups by the City of Yellowknife, which administers gym time bookings,” Lippert said in a letter to staff, students, and parents.

“For at least the first few weeks, gym schedules will be limited compared to previous years, but this issue may be revisited to further accommodate user groups in the new year.”

He added: “YK1 values and understands the importance of exercise and physical wellness, especially during the colder months.

“One of our school district’s four strategic priorities is health and wellness, and we’re pleased to make our gyms available to public user groups so they too can enjoy physical activity and team sports during the winter.”