Fort Simpson residents warned to stop feeding foxes

Fort Simpson, stop feeding the foxes.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources said it had received “several reports” of people feeding foxes – and asked them to stop.

“It is illegal to intentionally feed wild animals such as foxes, or to leave food, food waste, or any other attractants to attract wildlife and endanger people or animals,” the department wrote.

“Feeding wildlife habituates animals to human interaction, which puts people at risk of bodily harm and disease.”

Doing so also puts wildlife at risk, the department said. Wild animals can be killed by the food they eat, or may be put down if they become used to humans and, subsequently, a threat to public safety.