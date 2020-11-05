Winter coat drive in Behchokǫ̀ this Saturday

Behchokǫ̀ is hosting a winter coat drive this Saturday, with volunteers giving away free clothing to children and families in need.

The drive will run from noon until 6pm at the Kǫ̀ Gocho Centre and is free of charge. Up for grabs are winter coats and clothing for toddlers, children, and adults. Only residents of Behchokǫ̀ may participate.

Organizers say they are looking for more pairs of adult ski pants to give away. Donations of all kinds are still being accepted.

According to volunteers, the event has been approved by Protect NWT and will observe strict social distancing rules. Masks are required, with people encouraged to bring their own, and anyone experiencing Covid-19 symptoms is asked to stay at home.

Attendees are asked not to “rummage through the table” of clothing, only picking up what they think they’ll need. Temperature checks and a screening questionnaire will be administered at the door.