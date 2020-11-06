Federal cash for search-and-rescue boats in Hay River, Inuvik

Hay River and Inuvik are receiving federal funding for the purchase of new search-and-rescue boats.

The federal Indigenous Community Boat Volunteer pilot program will give Hay River $255,178 and Inuvik $276,632. Inuvik will also receive a life raft.

“Under this program, communities are provided with funding to purchase boats and equipment to enhance their marine safety capacity as members of the Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary,” the federal government stated in a Friday news release.

Michael McLeod, the NWT’s Liberal MP, noted Yellowknife and Tuktoyaktuk had accessed similar funding last year.

Hay River coast guard auxiliary representative David Stanga said a new boat with better technology would build his team’s confidence on the water.

In Inuvik, the coast guard auxiliary’s Paul MacDonald said he expected a new vessel to arrive in early 2021.

MacDonald called the program a “lifesaver for our community.”