Vehicles collide on Yellowknife’s Franklin Avenue

Traffic was briefly diverted in downtown Yellowknife on Friday as two vehicles collided on Franklin Avenue.

A pickup truck and car were involved in the incident on the hill between Old Town and downtown, beneath the Summit condos.

Airbags were deployed in both vehicles but there was no immediate report of serious injuries.

The incident took place shortly after 12pm. By 1pm, emergency responders were working to extricate the vehicles from the snowbank.

Vehicles from Old Town were being redirected up 42 Street and 49A Avenue, while traffic heading down the hill was continuing as normal.

Sarah Pruys contributed reporting.