Man, location unknown, charged with murder over YK death

Police in Yellowknife have charged a man with murder after a suspicious death in the city last weekend, but are unable to find him.

Ahmed Mohamed is wanted by RCMP, police said in a news release on Friday. Officers asked for the public’s help in tracking down the 21-year-old, said to go by the nickname Scotty.

A 29-year-old woman was killed in the city on the evening of Saturday, October 31.

Exactly what happened has not been made public.

Mohamed is charged with murder and assault causing bodily harm.

“Through the investigation we were able to identify an individual in relation to the homicide. The investigation indicates this is not a random incident,” said Cst Matt Halstead of NWT RCMP’s major crimes unit.

“While there may be some element of risk to the public, we do not believe there is imminent danger to the general public. Given the circumstances of the investigation, we advise extreme caution.

“Do not approach and call RCMP if you see him or know where he is.”

Police said investigators are confident Mohamed is still in the Yellowknife area.

He is described by police as Black, 5 ft 7 in tall, and 110 lb, with black, curly hair – which may be braided – and brown eyes.

If you see him, don’t approach him but call RCMP at (867) 669-1111 or 9-1-1. You can also provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.