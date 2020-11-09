Environment Canada has issued a blizzard warning for Sachs Harbour and Ulukhaktok, saying poor visibility and blowing snow are expected in the NWT hamlets.

Environment Canada initially issued the alert just for Ulukhaktok on Monday.

In an update around 3:30pm MT, Environment Canada said northwesterly winds brought blizzard conditions to Sachs Harbour that will persist until early Tuesday morning. Those are expected to expand into Ulukhaktok Monday evening.

The alert said conditions will be worse over exposed areas like the Amundsen Gulf and Dolphin Strait.

Environment Canada issues blizzard warnings when visibility is expected to drop below 400 metres for at least six hours.

Monday’s warning cautions people to limit outdoor activities and expect hazardous travel conditions.

Visibility is expected to improve throughout the day on Tuesday.