Cabin Radio to provide special Santa Claus Parade broadcast

Visitors to Yellowknife’s Santa Claus Parade will be able to hear a special Cabin Radio broadcast by tuning to 91.1 FM as they reach the parade’s floats.

This year’s parade, on November 21, is a pandemic-induced reversal of the usual way of things. The floats will remain stationary while residents drive past in their vehicles to remain safely distanced.

The City of Yellowknife is establishing and operating an FM transmitter at the parade’s Engle Business District location.

Anyone tuning in will receive a mix of Christmas songs and a live broadcast from Cabin Radio, including hosts both at the parade and in the studio.

(Yes, we’ll play your Christmas requests on the night and read out your messages!)

The parade, and broadcast, will run from 5pm until 7pm.

The city is urging anyone interested in entering a float to get in touch.

This year, you don’t have to be a business or group to enter a float. You can even enter your own family vehicle, dressed up for the occasion (and the city has prepared a how-to guide if you need inspiration).

You’ll be able to hear Cabin Radio’s festive broadcast through our regular live stream, too, no matter where you are in the world.