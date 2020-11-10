NWT renews public health emergency for 17th time

The Northwest Territories’ health minister again extended the territory-wide public health emergency on Tuesday as cases of Covid-19 rise across Canada.

Julie Green’s announcement marks the 17th time the public health emergency has been extended. Extensions are likely to continue for the foreseeable future.

A public health emergency gives the NWT’s chief public health officer expanded powers. The emergency expires after two weeks unless it is renewed by the health minister.

The latest extension expires on November 24.

The minister’s announcement notes that cases of Covid-19 have “accelerated considerably across Canada in recent weeks as the country’s caseload surged to its highest point in the pandemic.”

The statement adds emergency powers remain needed to “continue to decisively respond to shifts in the NWT’s own public health situation and maintain preventive measures.”

The NWT confirmed its 10th case of Covid-19 on October 28. There have been no recorded cases in the territory since.