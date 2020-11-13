United Way NWT opens 2021 Community Investment Fund

Non-profits in the Northwest Territories have until December 4 to apply for a share of $110,000 in cash from United Way NWT’s Community Investment Fund.

Grants of up to $7,500 are awarded to community projects run by registered non-profits. Successful applicants can expect to receive the money early in 2021.

Funding focuses on moving people out of poverty, improving access to health and social supports, and helping early childhood learning or school students.

“With the funds we have raised here in the North we are able to… help our most vulnerable across our territory,” said Tracy St Denis, chair of United Way NWT’s board.

Non-profits can apply via the United Way NWT website.