Expect blizzards in Sachs Harbour this weekend

Environment Canada is warning residents in Sachs Harbour to expect blizzard conditions with poor visibility and blowing snow this weekend.

According to an advisory issued on Friday, blizzard conditions developed in the Northwest Territories hamlet this afternoon with four to eight centimetres of snow and winds gusting up to 70 km/h.

Those conditions are expected to continue until Sunday morning.

Environment Canada issues blizzard warnings when visibility is expected to drop below 400 metres for at least six hours.