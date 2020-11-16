Three NWT bear spray incidents in two days

Four people were reportedly attacked with bear spray in the space of two days, police in Yellowknife and Fort Providence said on Monday.

A woman was said to have been sprayed in Yellowknife in the early evening of Friday, November 13, as were two men in an attack reported the next night. In Fort Providence, police said one person was sprayed early on Saturday morning.

RCMP in Fort Providence are investigating and have not yet charged anyone. The victim required treatment at the community health centre.

The first Yellowknife incident took place at an apartment building on 52 Avenue at around 6pm on Friday. Fire crews and police took a woman to hospital. Nobody has yet been charged.

The second incident, at around 7:20pm on Saturday, saw two men “allegedly subjected to an intentional discharge of bear spray” in the vicinity of 50 Avenue and 51 Street, RCMP said.

Emergency responders treated the victims, police added.

A 59-year-old was arrested in relation to Saturday’s incident.

Chris Rivett, arrested at a nearby apartment building, faces three charges of assault with a weapon alongside charges of carrying a concealed weapon and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, RCMP said.

He is due in court on January 5.

Staff Sergeant Yannick Hamel, Yellowknife RCMP’s operations manager, said the weekend reports were part of a “concerning pattern of use of bear spray in buildings and toward people.”

Hamel said: “We want to put a stop to this illegal activity and provide a safe environment for all our citizens. If you see someone or suspicious activity involving bear spray, please call it in immediately.”

Anyone with information about bear spray incidents can call Yellowknife RCMP at (867) 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.