Man wanted after reportedly trying to hold up Behchokǫ̀ restaurant

Police in Behchokǫ̀ are searching for a man alleged to have attempted an armed robbery of the community’s Trappers Hideaway Restaurant.

According to RCMP, a masked man dressed in black entered the restaurant at 8:20pm on Friday, November 13, claiming to have a gun. He demanded money from an employee.

“Before the employee could interact with the suspect further, the suspect fled the building heading north. No one was injured,” police said in a news release on Tuesday.

RCMP are trying to locate a man described as being of Indigenous or Asian descent. At the time of the incident, they were said to have been wearing a black, puffy jacket, blue jeans, black gloves, a black face mask, and possibly a dark hoodie under their jacket.

Images of the man alleged to have held up Trappers restaurant, as supplied by RCMP.

“Although no money was taken, the suspect apparently entered the business with the intent to commit robbery. We are actively investigating and asking the public to provide any information or tips they may have so we can apprehend the man,” said Sgt Ryan Plustwa, the community detachment commander.

If you have information relating to this incident, or know someone who matches the description, call the detachment at (867) 392-1111 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.