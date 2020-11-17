Yellowknife’s holiday lights contest now accepting nominations

It’s time to deck the halls and, if you’re lucky, win $150. The annual holiday lights competition is back in Yellowknife and residents are encouraged to nominate their own home or another address.

In a news release on Tuesday, the City of Yellowknife wrote: “This year there are no categories – just a community of bright, festive lights.”

To enter the contest, send the address and a photo of the home to the city by Wednesday, December 16.

All of the photos will be added to a holiday lights map so Yellowknifers can check out the decorations online and plan their own holiday lights tour around town.

Voting will open on December 18 and will run until January 4 on the city’s Facebook page.

Northland Utilities, which is co-hosting the event, will pick five winners to win $150 from the 20 entries with the most votes.