Heavy snow expected in Hay River, Enterprise, Fort Smith

Residents of Hay River, Enterprise, and Fort Smith can expect heavy snow beginning on Tuesday evening.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the region on Tuesday morning. Federal forecasters say 10 to 15 centimetres of snow could fall by Wednesday afternoon.

Heavy snow is also developing over northwestern Alberta, including High Level, Fort Chipewyan, and the Wood Buffalo National Park.

That’s expected to move eastward throughout Tuesday, with the heaviest snow staying north of Peace River.