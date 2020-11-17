New week of flu shot clinics added for Yellowknife

If you missed getting a flu vaccine at Yellowknife’s first round of clinics, good news: the health authority has announced a second round of appointments over November 23 to 29.

Residents can schedule an appointment for themselves or their family using the online booking program. New slots begin on Wednesday morning at 10am.

“The chief public health officer recommends that NWT residents get their flu shots as incidences of respiratory infections will increase in the coming weeks as more people gather indoors,” the NWT’s health authority wrote.

The health authority hopes that vaccinating large numbers of people against the flu will place less strain on the territory’s Covid-19 testing system – fewer people will have influenza symptoms, which can be similar to Covid-19 symptoms.

Expecting higher-than-normal demand for flu shots this year, the NWT ordered 28,000 doses of the vaccination.

So far, more than 4,700 Yellowknife residents have been vaccinated against the flu this fall.

The first round of clinics filled up within two days, leading the health authority to increase the number of slots available.