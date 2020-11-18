Man wanted for murder may have left YK, police say, widening search

RCMP on Wednesday appealed again for help finding a man accused of murder after the killing of a woman in Yellowknife last month.

Ahmed Mohamed, who is 21, has not been found since the incident in downtown Yellowknife on October 31. He is also charged with assault causing bodily harm.

A 29-year-old woman passed away. What exactly happened has yet to be made public.

Police now think Mohamed, nicknamed Scotty according to RCMP, may have left the Yellowknife area and could be in Edmonton or Toronto.

“As the Northwest Territories borders Alberta, the main road system out of the territory and communities along it are of interest as well,” RCMP said in a news release on Wednesday.

Cst Matt Halstead, from NWT RCMP’s major crimes unit, said police believe Mohamed “may have fled the area.” Police are asking for any information about his whereabouts over the past 18 days.

“The investigation still indicates this is not a random incident. While there may be some element of risk to the public, we do not believe there is imminent danger to the general public,” Halstead said.

“We advise extreme caution. Do not approach and call RCMP if you see him or know where he is.”

Mohamed is described by police as a Black male who is 5 ft 7 in tall and weighs 110 lb. He has black, curly hair – which may be braided – and brown eyes.

If you see him, police say don’t approach him but call the RCMP major crimes unit immediately at (867) 669-1111. In an emergency, call 9-1-1 and state clearly that the emergency involves Ahmed Mohamed, wanted for murder in the Northwest Territories.