Speed limit increased on section of Ingraham Trail

The NWT government is increasing the speed limit near the start of the Ingraham Trail north of Yellowknife.

On Wednesday, the NWT’s Department of Infrastructure said the speed limit had increased from 70 km/h to 80 km/h from the start of the Ingraham Trail, off Highway 3 in Yellowknife, to the Yellowknife River.

The department said the limit had been increased after improvements to the trail, otherwise known as Highway 4, in the summer and fall.

Signs with the new speed limit have been installed.