Watch: Jo-Ann Martin tours the walls of Bullocks Bistro.

The walls of Bullocks Bistro have the power to unite Ron MacLean and Scotty from Star Trek.

Both have left messages inside the Yellowknife fish restaurant, where thousands of guests have spent years scrawling messages, affixing boarding passes, or lodging business cards on any available flat surface.

Cabin Radio asked Bullocks co-owner Jo-Ann Martin to select some of her favourite examples of wall decor left by visitors. Watch the video for her tour.