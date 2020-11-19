Yellowknife police search for man missing since last Friday

Police in Yellowknife are requesting the public’s help in finding Carl Yatchotay, 34, who has been reported missing.

Yatchotay was last seen near Old Airport Road and Borden Drive on Friday, November 13, according to an RCMP news release.

He is described as 5 ft 9 in tall and weighing 161 lb, with short, black hair and brown eyes.

Yellowknife RCMP say they opened an investigation after Yatchotay was first reported missing on November 14, and are now looking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information on Yatchotay’s whereabouts is asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at (867) 669-1111, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or text “nwtnutips” plus your message to 274637.