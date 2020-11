Police said a 38-year-old man who was the subject of a public appeal after being reported missing is now safe.

According to a Thursday afternoon press release, the man was reported missing around 5:30pm on Wednesday. He was last seen near Franklin Avenue and 45 Street on Tuesday afternoon.

On Friday morning, RCMP said the man “has been located and is safe.”

Identifying details have been removed from this report as they are no longer a matter of public interest.