YK RCMP request public help to find missing man

RCMP in Yellowknife are asking for the public’s help to locate 38-year-old Leander Browning.

According to a Thursday afternoon press release, Browning was reported missing around 5:30pm on Wednesday. He was last seen near Franklin Avenue and 45 Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Browning is described as having short black hair and brown eyes, being 178 centimetres or five feet nine inches tall, and weighing 81 kilograms or 179 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black, gray and red toque, a black jacket, gray hoodie, brown khaki pants, and brown faded bowling shows.

Anyone with information about Browning’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 867-668-1111. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by texting a message plus “nwtnutips” to 274637.