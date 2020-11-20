ENR issues warning as vehicles fall through Beaufort Delta ice

At least three vehicles have fallen through the ice in the NWT’s Beaufort Delta in the past few weeks, the territorial government said on Thursday, urging “extreme caution” from residents.

Posting to Facebook, the NWT’s Department of Environment and Natural Resources (ENR) asked residents to avoid travelling on ice roads that have yet to officially open.

The warning comes days after a search and rescue operation was launched when a vehicle went through the ice north of Inuvik. Two people were successfully rescued.

“In addition to putting yourself at risk, you could face fines under the Environmental Protection Act if fluids leak from a submerged vehicle into the environment,” the department warned, “or charges if the vehicle is not removed in a timely manner.”