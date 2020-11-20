Yellowknife climbing wall and play area to reopen

The climbing wall and play area at Yellowknife’s fieldhouse will reopen on Saturday, November 21 with new Covid-19 restrictions.

Residents looking to use the fieldhouse facilities must be part of a rental user group or pre-register for a specific program, which can be done up to seven days in advance by calling or booking online.

Those visiting the centre will have to complete a contact tracing form online and, upon arrival, go to the front desk to pay and be granted access to the program’s designated area.

The climbing wall will be limited to five people per one-hour session with pre-registration required.

Climbing equipment will not be rented out. No auto-belaying equipment, which takes up slack as you climb, will be available. Those looking to use the top rope must provide their own equipment.

Those looking to climb must do so in socks, stockings, or indoor climbing shoes.

The indoor play area now has a maximum of 15 people per session. Anyone looking to enter the area, including parents, children, and caregivers, must register first.

No outside food is allowed but bottled drinks are allowed in designated areas.

Additional information on can be found online or by calling (867) 669-3457.