Not everyone managed to catch a glimpse of Santa Claus at Yellowknife’s 2020 drive-through parade, with some vehicles shut out as the event closed at 7pm.

We’re here to help. Cabin Radio’s Meaghan Brackenbury and Sarah Sibley, with producer Sarah Pruys, toured the floats all evening to bring you some highlights.

Settle back, watch the video, and see what you might have missed – or relive it if you were lucky enough to catch the parade in person.