Application period opens for YK’s community grant funding

The City of Yellowknife on Monday said applications for its 2021 Community Grant Funding program are now being accepted.

The annual program provides funding to local non-profits for events, projects, and programs “that align with council’s goals and objectives, have a clear community impact and respond to community needs.”

Applications must be received by 11pm MT on January 11, 2021.

The city’s website has more information about the types of grant available.

An application form is expected to appear on the same website in the near future.