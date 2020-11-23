Test emergency alert message scheduled for Wednesday

NWT residents can expect a test emergency alert on their phones, TVs, and radios on Wednesday morning.

Alert Ready, Canada’s nationwide emergency alert system, said in a news release one test message will be distributed across the NWT at 9:55am MT on Wednesday.

Alert Ready said such tests are “an important and necessary part” of the system “to ensure it operates as it is intended in the event of an imminent, life-threatening situation.”

You can expect your phone to vibrate and make an insistent alert tone at 9:55am, while messages should cut into regular TV and radio programming.

Similar test alerts will be issued in every other Canadian jurisdiction at various times on Wednesday – with the exception of Nunavut, where no test is scheduled.