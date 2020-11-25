NWT renews public health emergency for 18th time

The Northwest Territories health minister renewed the territory-wide health emergency for the 18th time on Wednesday, saying the pandemic has “accelerated considerably” across Canada.

In its announcement, the territory said the public health emergency is still needed to “decisively respond to shifts in the NWT’s own public health situation and maintain preventative measures.”

A public health emergency gives the NWT’s chief public health officer expanded powers. It expires after two weeks unless it is renewed by the health minister.

The latest extension expires on December 8.

On Tuesday, the NWT returned to zero active reported cases of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday morning, Nunavut announced 11 new cases of Covid-19 – nine in Arviat and three in Whale Cove – bringing its total number of active cases to 153.

In the Yukon, there were 14 active cases of Covid-19 as of Tuesday.

As a result of high caseloads in neighbouring jurisdictions, NWT Chief Public Health Officer Dr Kami Kandola has discouraged non-essential travel outside of the territory.

According to the federal government, as of Tuesday night, there were 57,435 active cases of Covid-19 across the country.