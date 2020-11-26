RCMP seize 32 bottles of vodka destined for Fort McPherson

RCMP in Fort McPherson have seized “a significant amount” of vodka destined for the community, where alcohol is restricted under the NWT’s Liquor Act.

Police say they stopped a vehicle on the Dempster Highway on Monday evening that was found to be carrying 20 375-ml bottles of vodka, two 200-ml bottles, three 750-ml bottles, and seven 1.14-litre bottles.

This amount totalled far more than is allowed under the act.

In a Thursday news release, RCMP said an investigation is ongoing and did not say if anyone had been charged or arrested in relation to the seizure.

“The amount of alcohol allowed in the community is determined by the NWT Liquor Act for a variety of reasons, including the prevention of crime related to excessive alcohol consumption,” Constable Amber Gambling of Fort McPherson RCMP was quoted as saying.