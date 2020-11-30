Donna Lee Demarcke to lead NWT Tourism

Hay River’s Donna Lee Demarcke will succeed Cathie Bolstad as NWT Tourism’s chief executive officer.

The territory’s destination marketing body announced the change to its members on Thursday last week. Demarcke is currently general manager of Aurora Ford in Hay River.

“I’m a salesperson at heart, so to be able to sell and promote what we have up here, and just to combine my love for the Northwest Territories and my love for sales, it’s a perfect fit for me,” Demarcke told NNSL.

NWT Tourism said Demarcke brought more than 30 years’ northern private-sector experience to the role, alongside five years as Hay River’s deputy mayor.

She is a member of the business advisory council established to help guide the NWT government’s support for businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bolstad announced her departure from NWT Tourism in August but is remaining in post until the end of December. Demarcke, who will relocate to Yellowknife, starts in the position on January 4, 2021.