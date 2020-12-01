GNWT seeking technology project proposals

Up to $100,000 will be given to the NWT resident or company that submits the strongest proposal for an investment in technology.

That financial pledge comes from the NWT Manufacturing Innovation and Technology Contribution, a GNWT fund designed to find a project that will reduce costs, increase productivity for an NWT business, and increase local employment.

Members of the NWT Manufacturing Association and new businesses looking to become a manufacturer can apply, as can individual NWT residents.

Those applying must be prepared to make an equity contribution of at least 20 percent of the cost of their proposal.

The project seeks to “support and encourage innovation in the NWT manufacturing sector by supporting research into existing and emerging technologies.”

Entries must be submitted by December 13. Application details and eligibility criteria can be found on the GNWT’s website.