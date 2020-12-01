Video of crime scene shown at Selena Lomen murder trial

The second-degree murder trial of Selena Lomen, which began on November 9, has adjourned until early March after video evidence of the crime scene was presented in court on Monday.

Crown prosecutor Duane Praught warned the video would show the entire scene in Fort Liard. Praught said family members of the deceased – Danny Klondike – had been informed the 18-minute clip would be shown in open court.

The video, at times graphic, showed 34-year-old Klondike face-down on the floor with a large kitchen knife nearby. Also shown, in footage from both inside and outside the home, were blood stains and smears.

As a woman cried quietly in the public gallery, the accused held her head in her right hand, alternating between shielding her eyes from the screens and sneaking a few peeks.

Lomen’s left hand was in a cast. She was said to have slipped and fallen in the shower last week in jail.

She last saw the house she shared with common-law husband Klondike when she was 21 years old, early in the morning of October 28, 2018, after they had attended a large Halloween party.

The couple’s young child had been found unharmed but covered in blood when a neighbour rushed over after Lomen had banged on his door.

After the video played, the Crown called its final planned witness – RCMP Cpl Greg Morrow, the lead investigator on the case.

Asked to show the court what he carried in a small, narrow box into the witness stand, Morrow opened it and unfolded an evidence bag holding the knife seized from the floor of the kitchen.

Under cross-examination, defence lawyer Peter Harte asked Morrow if he had checked police databases for information on the victim and the suspect.

“I take it you were aware that Danny Klondike had been charged with assault on Miss Lomen almost a year prior?” asked Harte. “And you are aware that he ended up pleading guilty to that?”

The exterior of the crime scene in Fort Liard is seen in an RCMP image.

The prosecution objected to that line of questioning, arguing it was irrelevant. The judge let it stand, stating he would rule on it later.

“There was a conviction registered for that offence,” said Morrow.

Question of intent

The trial will resume for four days starting March 2.

Harte needed the extended adjournment so he can have transcripts prepared of all civilian testimony – except that given by medical witnesses – before he presents evidence.

The Crown didn’t fully rest its case on Monday, explaining there had been a last-minute development that might necessitate the presenting of more evidence. Details weren’t provided in court.

The Crown and defence agree Lomen unlawfully caused Klondike’s death by stabbing him in the chest with a knife. At issue is the question of intent.

To be convicted of second-degree murder, the Crown must prove the homicide was intentional.