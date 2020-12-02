YK adds more kiosks celebrating Indigenous history

Five more information kiosks are to be installed in Yellowknife, educating residents and visitors about Indigenous history and culture in the region of the territorial capital.

The City of Yellowknife announced completion of the kiosks on Tuesday. The project is a collaboration between the city and the Yellowknives Dene First Nation.

The kiosks help to mark sites of significance for the First Nation. The first was unveiled in early October, on the corner of Franklin Avenue and 50 Street. It features short stories from Yellowknives Dene Elders in English and Willideh and a painting of barren-ground caribou by Yellowknife artist Robyn Scott.

The remaining kiosks are located at the RV fill station (Kam Lake and Old Airport Road), the corner of Franklin Avenue and 54 Street, the Old Town parking lot (School Draw Avenue and Franklin Avenue), the corner of Weaver Drive and McDonald Drive, and at Hank Koenen Park.

In a news release, Councillor Julian Morse – who chairs the city’s heritage committee – stressed the importance “that we honour and formally recognize the significant Yellowknives Dene First Nation heritage sites” on Chief Drygeese Territory, on which Yellowknife sits.

“For both visitors and residents,” said Morse, “the kiosks will help increase people’s knowledge and appreciation of the history of this area.”

At the first kiosk’s unveiling in October, Ndilǫ Chief Ernest Betsina told Cabin Radio the kiosks represent reconciliation and action by the City of Yellowknife to recognize the people, traditions, and culture of the Yellowknives Dene First Nation.