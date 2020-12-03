Registration opens for Walk to Tuk’s 2021 edition

Registration is open for the 2021 Walk to Tuk – in which teams have two months to walk 1,658 km, symbolizing the distance of the Mackenzie River from Fort Providence to Tuktoyaktuk.

The annual community walking challenge is marking its 11th anniversary. People sign up in teams then collectively log all their walking hours between January 1 and February 28, 2021.

The NWT Recreation and Parks Association, which organizes the event, calls it “a great way to stay active, healthy, and outside while being safe this winter.”

There will be weekly draw prizes, team captain prizes, and prizes for photos and stories. Grand prizes are Canadian North flight passes and a fat bike for a student winner.

The deadline to register a team is January 15, 2021.

In 2020, 4,387 people from 26 NWT communities took part. There were 433 teams of which 220 reached Tuk and 41 made it all the way back to Fort Providence again, a collective walking distance of 3,316 km.

