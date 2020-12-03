NWT renews state of emergency for YK shelter

The Northwest Territories government has again renewed the state of emergency it declared in Yellowknife last month to address the need for additional shelter space in the city.

The territory first declared the local state of emergency on November 6, giving Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs Paulie Chinna the power to use the downtown Mine Rescue Building as a temporary shelter.

City councillors had initially rejected the territory’s request to use the building as a shelter during the winter months, in August.

As cold weather approached, however, the territorial government said it had run out of options and there wasn’t enough space at existing shelters in the city due to Covid-19 public health measures.

The extension was renewed for the first time on November 19.

Thursday’s announcement says the state of emergency will be extended “for as long as it is required.”