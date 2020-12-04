GNWT opens nominations for Minister’s Culture and Heritage Awards

Nominations are open to recognize individuals in the territory who “work to strengthen the arts, culture, heritage and languages of the NWT.”

The Minister’s Culture and Heritage Awards celebrate “outstanding leadership in the North” and raise awareness about the importance of protecting, preserving and celebrating the different cultures and unique ways of life in the territory.

There are five categories:

Youth: An individual aged 25 or younger who shows strong commitment to engaging with the arts, cultural learning, or cultural practices.

Individual: An individual 26 or older who has a strong commitment to promoting and preserving culture.

Elder: An individual 50 years or older who is recognized by their community for guidance and leadership in teaching, promoting or practising their culture, art, or heritage.

Group or Organization: An organization, corporation, institution, committee or social club that has a role in developing and supporting arts, heritage, and culture-based activities.

Indigenous Language Revitalization: An individual or group that increases the presence, visibility, use, or scope of languages in communities.

According to the GNWT’s website, a Minister’s Choice Award will also be handed out this year at the discretion of RJ Simpson, the minister.

Awards will be given to winners virtually this year, due to Covid-19.

Northerners looking to nominate a peer must submit the necessary form by January 8, 2021.