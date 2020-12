A 14-year-old reported missing in Fort Smith has been located and is “safe and sound,” RCMP say.

The boy was last seen on Poppy Crescent in Fort Smith at approximately 10pm on December 3.

Police issued a public appeal for help finding him on Friday.

On Monday morning, RCMP said the boy had been successfully located.

Identifying information has been removed from this article as the boy’s name and image are no longer of public interest.