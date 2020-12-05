RCMP asking for help finding Fort Smith teenager

Fort Smith RCMP are asking for the public’s help locating 14-year-old Dayton Lafferty.

He was last seen on Poppy Crescent in Fort Smith at approximately 10pm on December 3.

Police believe he could still be in the community of Fort Smith.

Lafferty is described by police as having dark brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5 ft 2 in and weighs approximately 130 lb.

He was last seen wearing a black sweater, grey polo pants and Nike shoes.

Anyone with information can contact Fort Smith RCMP at (867) 872-1111.