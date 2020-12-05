Snow, freezing rain to come for much of NWT this weekend

Forecasters are closely watching a low pressure system moving across the Northwest Territories this weekend, with snow and freezing rain likely for many areas.

The intensity of the system is not clear. Environment Canada said weather warnings could be issued for some regions as the weekend progresses, depending on the system’s development.

A special weather statement issued early on Saturday covered the entirety of the Dehcho, South Slave and North Slave alongside most of the Sahtu.

“Snow will begin this evening in the central Mackenzie, with the largest snowfall amounts forecast within the Norman Wells, Wrigley, and Délįnę regions,” read Environment Canada’s statement.

Five to 10 centimetres of snow could fall by noon on Sunday in some Dehcho and Sahtu communities.

“Freezing rain is likely from Fort Liard to Fort Providence, and will spread to other regions surrounding Great Slave Lake, including Yellowknife,” the federal agency’s statement continued.

“The freezing rain is forecast to begin tonight in Fort Liard and will progress eastwards throughout Sunday morning. Any freezing rain will end or change to snow by Sunday afternoon.

“Weather warnings may be required as the storm develops.”