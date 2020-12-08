Next Sahtu caribou listening session set for April 2021

The next public listening session regarding caribou conservation in the Sahtu will take place on April 19-23, 2021 in Délı̨nę, the Sahtu Renewable Resources Board has announced.

Hosted by the board, Délı̨nę Got’ı̨nę Government, and Délı̨nę Ɂehdzo Got’ı̨nę (Renewable Resources Council), the session is the second of five about the conservation and protection of NWT barren-ground caribou.

The first session took place in Colville Lake in January. It resulted in the board setting aside government-supported harvesting limits for Bluenose West and East herds in favour of community-led and “culturally appropriate” conservation plans.

April’s session will tackle the issue of predators and ask what role people should have in maintaining healthy relationships between caribou and other wildlife.

Discussions will cover Dene and Métis knowledge about the relationship between wolves and caribou, the culling of wolf populations, and updates on the creation of community conservation plans.

How wolf populations are managed has been a controversial issue of late, following the resumption of aerial culling performed by people with guns in helicopters. That cull has drawn international attention: around 29,000 people worldwide have signed a petition opposing it.

Anyone interested in attending April’s session as a formal party is asked to register their interest by January 15. Questions, comments, and relevant submissions are due by January 20.

The public registry for the event is available on the board’s website.

For more information, people are encouraged to email info@srrb.nt.ca or call board staff at (867) 588-4040.