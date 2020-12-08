Boxing day is amnesty day at YK dump

With wrapping paper, ribbons, tinsel and more, it can be easy to accumulate a lot of garbage over the holidays. But Yellowknifers looking to get rid of Christmas trash are in luck.

On December 26, the city’s solid waste facility is waiving the $10 residential tipping fee, but other tipping fees will still apply.

The Yellowknife dump will also be accepting Christmas trees for free in December and January.

The dump will be closed on Christmas day and New Year’s day. Garbage and compost pickup that would normally take place on these days will instead take place on December 24 and 31.

Odd Job Squad offering tree delivery and disposal services

For people that can’t make it to the solid waste facility, the Odd Job Squad, an initiative of the Yellowknife Association of Community Living, is offering their annual Christmas tree pickup service.

Members of the squad will pickup trees from curb sides starting January 4 and throughout the month for $8. Those interested can call or text the Odd Job Squad hotline at 867-445-6967.

For Yellowknifers who haven’t yet gotten their holiday tree, the group is also currently offering to deliver Christmas trees from the Scouts, whose tree stand is in the Co-op parking lot. Those interested can tell the Scouts when purchasing a tree or contact the hotline.

The Odd Job Squad aims to help under-employed people living with a disability to gain a small income from short-term work while they search for permanent employment.

Free parking downtown over Christmas

Yellowknifers have another holiday treat to look forward to as the city won’t be charging parking fees downtown from December 23 to December 31.

The city has asked that people parking downtown for extended periods of time to not park in front of stores during the day to give busy shoppers easier access.