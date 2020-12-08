NWT renews public health emergency for 19th time

The NWT’s public health emergency has been extended for a 19th time by health minister Julie Green.

Green made the decision under to extend the territory wide health emergency on the advice of Dr Kami Kandola, the chief public health officer.

Echoing the 18th extension, the territorial government said the Covid-19 pandemic “has accelerated considerably across Canada in recent weeks as the country’s caseload surged to its highest point in the pandemic.”

Having a public health emergency in place allows the NWT government “to decisively respond to shifts in the NWT’s own public health situation, and maintain preventative measures” and gives Kandola’s office expanded powers under the public health act.

The extension is in place for two weeks, until December 22, at which time Green can renew it again.