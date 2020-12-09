Regularly check your mail, police say, after theft reports in YK

Police urged Yellowknife residents to frequently check their mail or arrange direct package drop-off after a series of apparent mailbox thefts across the city.

Resident Sophie Hatto shared photos of damaged mailboxes on the city’s Gitzel Street on Wednesday morning. Posting online, she said a number of the boxes had been broken into and mail was left scattered.

“This is so disheartening,” she wrote.

Images of mailboxes apparently broken into between Woolgar Avenue and Knutsen Avenue were also shared in the same Facebook group, as were reports of similar incidents on Finlayson Drive and in downtown Yellowknife.

In response, RCMP acknowledged being called by Hatto regarding the Gitzel Street mailbox damage but told Cabin Radio there were “no suspects at this time and no charges.”

Sgt Yannick Hamel of the Yellowknife RCMP detachment said in a statement: “At this time of year, thefts of opportunity are tempting, so the citizens of the NWT can try to lessen the opportunities.

“One of the ways is to regularly check your mail or arrange for the drop-off of packages to your home or office, where you can receive directly.”

Police reminded residents mail theft is a criminal offence.