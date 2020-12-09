RCMP called to incident at Yellowknife’s Mildred Hall School

Multiple RCMP vehicles, including a police tactical unit, were called to an incident at Yellowknife’s Mildred Hall School on Wednesday afternoon.

In a short statement posted to Facebook, the school explained: “A student was having a tough time in the hallway this afternoon so we asked students to stay in their classes. Everything has been resolved and everyone is safe.”

In a news release issued after first publication of this report, police said they had been called to the school at 12:20pm and staff had “initiated the hold and secure protocol.”

Three police vehicles and an ambulance responded to the call.

RCMP said police officers “were able to de-escalate the situation” and a youth had been taken to Stanton Territorial Hospital “for assessment.”

Nobody was injured, there was no concern for public safety, and no charges have so far been laid, police said.

Representatives of the school could not be reached for comment.

Meaghan Brackenbury, Sarah Pruys, and Sarah Sibley contributed reporting.