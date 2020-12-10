NACC and YK Community Foundation launch new fund for NWT artists

Northwest Territories artists searching for income during the Covid-19 pandemic can now apply to a new fund created by the Northern Arts and Cultural Centre (NACC) and Yellowknife Community Foundation.

The Losing Track of Days project, worth a total of $50,000, will issue grants ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 to artists across the NWT. Artists don’t have to devise a new project to be eligible for the money.

“They don’t have the pressure to create something new,” said NACC executive and artistic director Marie Coderre, “as long as they show that they are working on something right now.”

Coderre believes there is a lack of emergency funding for northern artists during the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly following the end of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit initially offered by the federal government.

“A lot of artists are looking for all kinds of options for revenue right now,” Coderre said. “Our role is to support artists across the NWT. It’s a territorial project, it’s not only for Yellowknife.”

A committee will evaluate applications in January and issue grants. The deadline to apply is January 15.

In a news release, the Yellowknife Community Foundation’s Scott Marsden said the fund would “put needed cash into the hands of professional artists who need our help, not a handout.”

Losing Track of Days is open to performing artists, visual artists, and anyone in what the two groups define as a traditional art practice.

Applicants are asked to submit materials demonstrating their professional art practice. Projects must be completed by December 31, 2021.